The Jamestown Parks Department will begin picking up Christmas Trees for recycling on Monday, January 6.

The annual pick-up is weather permitting.

Residents are asked to place their tree on the terrace between the street and sidewalk and, if possible, keep them visible should a large snowfall occur.

Christmas lights and tree stands should be removed from trees as well as plastic bags.

Anyone with questions should contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 716-483-7523.