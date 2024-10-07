Jamestown Parks To Begin Winterizing City Parks, Properties

The Jamestown Parks Department has begun preparing city parks and public properties for the winter season.

In preparation for the colder weather, the Parks Department is removing damaged tables and garbage receptacles from parks and public spaces to prevent further deterioration. This includes the removal of garbage cans along the Riverwalk due to damage, with new receptacles tentatively set to be installed next spring.

To protect infrastructure, the department will soon shut off water at the Splash Pads and throughout city parks. Consequently, public restrooms will be closed and secured for the winter to prevent pipe freezing and potential damage.

The department is also conducting inspections and repairs on park structures, such as benches, shelters, and playgrounds, addressing any existing damage before winter sets in. Seasonal equipment, including playground components, benches, and trash receptacles, is being safely stored to shield it from harsh winter conditions.

In an effort to maintain accessibility, city crews are working to clear trails, paths, and sidewalks to ensure they remain safe for public use before snow and ice accumulate.