Jamestown Planning Commission Gets Status Update On Riverwalk, Main Street Viaduct Projects

The Jamestown Planning Commission learned about the status of several projects near the Jamestown Riverwalk at their monthly meeting.

City Principal Planner Jason Kulaszewski said request-for-proposals have been received from three companies for work on the South Basin project. This project includes an improved dock at Panzarella Park, a kayak launch, welcome signage, lighting, improved parking, and ADA improvements. He told the Commission that the RFPs are still under review.

Kulaszewski said RFPs have also been sent out for the North Main Street Viaduct placemaking project. He stated that the project has received funding through the New York State Dormitory Authority. Kulaszewski said the initial concepts include lighting, seating, and public art along with the potential opportunity for a food truck station. He said proposals are due by November 13. Once those are received, he said there will be community engagement done on the final design.

Kulaszewski also shared that the Department of Development has received 27 responses for the creation of a mural on the southeast wall by the Washington Street Bridge on Harrison Street. The City received a $20,000 grant from Chautauqua County’s 3% occupancy tax fund for the project. He said the proposals are under review as well.