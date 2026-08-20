Jamestown Planning Commission Gives Input On Possible Safe Streets For All Projects

Jamestown Planning Commission members had the opportunity to look at suggested improvements to make streets safer in Jamestown and offer their own suggestions.

The City of Jamestown received grant funding from the United States Department of Transportation for a Safe Streets For All initiative. City Principal Planner Jason Kulaszewski said the City received planning funds to determine how to make roads safer for people and vehicles, “And so to date, that’s how the process has kind of gone. What are the trends? So, what has already happened? What’s happening on the ground? Where are there risks? So, places where there may not have been a crash, but it’s still a dangerous or heightened dangerous place in the city potentially; and then community input. So, taking the data says one thing, and looking at the way the roads are currently built, but then also truthing that out in the public.”

Kulaszewski said the city hopes once the Road Action Plan has been completed, they can apply for funding to implement future projects.

Of the nine potential project sites the Commission members looked at during their meeting, the top priorities they listed were the North Main Street and Eighth Street intersection by Love Elementary; the South Main Street and Washington Street arterial intersection; the West Third and Fourth Streets intersection; and Foote Avenue from Allen to Cole Streets.

The public can view the potential project sites as well as submit input on those sites in an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FDJ93DK

The public is encouraged to attend a Safe Streets For All community input meeting from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 26 at the James Prendergast Library.

For more information, visit https://www.jamestownny.gov/safe-streets-4-all