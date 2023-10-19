Jamestown Planning Commission Hears Concept Proposal For New Tim Horton’s In Brooklyn Square

The Jamestown Planning Commission heard a concept proposal to put a new Tim Horton’s building on the former Jimmy’s Restaurant property in Brooklyn Square.

M&S Consultants Architect Kevin Drozin presented concept drawings to the Commission for a 2,700 square foot restaurant with a double drive-thru.

He said the proposed plan involves demolishing the former Jimmy’s restaurant building and turning the majority of that site into open space, “It would leave the Riverwalk infrastructure the way it is. The sidewalk and the benches and tables.. that would all remain. We would just look to.. once we demo the building, make that a green space right next to the Riverwalk. Back here on the site we also have these trees, plan on screening the site by-pass lane, drive-thru lanes from the Riverwalk.”

Drozin said there would be a dining area inside the restaurant as well as patio seating in front of the restaurant on the Harrison Street side of the building.

Tim Horton’s owner Blake Tarana said they’ve had a good relationship with their landlord at the current restaurant location in Brooklyn Square, “But this would give us property control of a store that is, frankly, the third busiest in the country. And we have a struggle with our landlord in the past when getting a lease. So, we saw that this was an opportunity to put into our own control and make sure that we basically secured, frankly, our busiest and one of Tim Horton’s busiest sites in Jamestown for good.”

Tarana said they’d keep the current location open until the day the new restaurant could open. While the project still needs site plan approval from the Planning Commission, Tarana estimates construction could start in Spring 2024 with the new restaurant opening in late August or early September of next year.

The Planning Commission also heard a proposal by Dave Warren of the Dave Warren Autogroup dealership to build an addition to the current building on Washington Street.

Warren said the 80 by 100 foot building would increase the size of its service department from seven to 15 bays. He said he’s been partnering with BOCES on an automotive program, “We’re putting a program together that if these students are good enough that we’re going to pay them as internships as seniors with the hopes of not letting these kids go to college or another trade school. If we can develop them, train them, and keep them here then hopefully they become citizens in the city. For me, selfishly, they’re a new technician I need going forward.”

Warren said the addition would take place all within his current property footprint. He requested the Commission consider taking action so that he could get concrete poured before winter.

As there was no quorum at the meeting, City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle recommended another voting session be scheduled prior to November with the possibility of that meeting being held on Zoom.