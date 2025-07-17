Jamestown Planning Commission Learns About Fitness Center, Possible Changes To Zoning

The Jamestown Planning Commission learned more about a fitness center that wants to open in the neighborhood where the City is considering changing the zoning code.

Powerhaus Fitness Center owner Zachary Davis presented on his plan to open the business at 834 Monroe Avenue in the former House of Television building. The facility would operate 24-7 and have locker and shower rooms; and a recovery room with saunas and a cold plunge. Davis said he plans to have a massage therapist on site and to eventually have a smoothie bar as well. He said he estimates he will be putting about $1 million of investment into the building.

Davis hopes to bring the Powerhaus Fitness Center back to the Planning Commission in August for site plan approval.

While he hopes to be open the business by October or late Fall, a proposal to change the zoning for the neighborhood where he plans to open the fitness center must bear out first.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk told Planning Commission members that the neighborhood should have never been designated R-2, which only allows single family and two-family residences, “And there are very few residences there and to build new residences there, it’s not a feasible thing given soil conditions, given former environmentals, given the neighborhood, so we had some conversations with the Zoning Board and we really feel like the zoning in that area needs to change from R-2.”

Surdyk said the zoning is proposed to change from R-2 to C-1, which allows small businesses like retail, cafes, as well as residential. She said the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals has expressed that they are not interested in doing “spot zoning” where the several businesses interested in locating into the neighborhood south of Jackson-Taylor Park apply for an area use variance, “I would hate for us to lose momentum in that neighborhood because there is momentum. We’ve got Prendergast Landing that is coming online. They are going to be starting work again very soon. We’ve got the Edgewater Art House across from that. We’ve got this opportunity. There’s a couple other buildings that are for sale that we’ve had inquiries from other businesses on. So, to pause this or ask them to put a bunch of money into this building in hopes that in the future the zoning might change in their favor, that is not what we want to do.”

Surdyk said the city has been working with C&S Consultants, who are leading the city through the process of updating their Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code, on the proposed change. She said the complete overhaul of the zoning code won’t be done for at least 18 months.