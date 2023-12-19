Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson Reappointed

Jamestown City Council has approved the reappointment of Police Chief Tim Jackson.

Jackson’s contract will run for two years, expiring December 31, 2025.

He was initially appointed in November 2020 to fill the contract of former Police Chief Harry Snellings, who retired in July 2020.

Jackson has served in the Jamestown Police Department since May 2000. While with the JPD, he was on the SWAT Team from 2002 to 2015, acting as SWAT Team Commander from 2010 to 2015. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2002 to 2008 and was deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom from 2005-2006.