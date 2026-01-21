WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson To Retire Feb. 4

Tim Jackson

Jamestown’s Police Chief and Director of Public Safety, Tim Jackson, will retire February 4.

Chief Jackson began his career with the Jamestown Police Department on May 1, 2000, when he was appointed to the position of Patrolman. Over the course of his career, he advanced through the ranks, earning appointments as Sergeant on January 8, 2008, Lieutenant on August 9, 2010, and ultimately Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety on November 30, 2020.

Prior to becoming Chief, he served as Kendall Club President and was the SWAT Team Leader and Commander. Jackson also served on the Honor Guard and Awards Committee.

