The next in a series of community input meetings by the Jamestown Police Department will be held tonight at Lillian Dickson Park.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Lillian Dickson Park is located on Falconer Street between Sturges and Bowen Streets.

JPD is holding the meetings in conjunction with the Jamestown Department of Development as part of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination grant received by the police department.