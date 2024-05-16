Jamestown Police Department Receiving Grant To Enhance Technology

The City of Jamestown is receiving a $285,400 grant to enhance technology in the Jamestown Police Department.

The Law Enforcement Technology Grant from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services will fund the purchase of the following equipment and upgrades:

– 44 Surveillance Cameras

– 3 License Plate Readers

– 3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

– Software Updates & Installations for 51 Computers

– 3 Printers for Patrol Cars

Mayor Kim Ecklund said the additional surveillance cameras and license plate readers will provide critical real-time data and evidence, helping to expedite investigations and improve response times. The UAVs will offer invaluable support for search and rescue missions, large event monitoring, and crime scene assessments. Additionally, the software updates and installations will enhance the efficiency and capability of the Jamestown Police Department’s existing computer systems.