Jamestown Police, Fire Present Budgets

Increase in animal control costs and the loss of federal funding for equipment are two issues for Jamestown Police and Fire Departments’ 2026 budget.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson told City Council members Monday night at his budget presentation that the contract with Pick Of The Litter for sheltering dogs picked up by Animal Control as well as holding animals involved in animal cruelty cases was increasing to $500 a month or $6,000 annually. Jackson said JPD has looked at alternative options for sheltering animals but haven’t had any luck.

Things that Jackson asked for in the budget that were cut include the request for two new police cars. Only one car was included in Mayor Kim Ecklund’s proposed spending plan. He said officers put between 35 to 45,000 miles a year on patrol cars. Also, the vehicle repair line was cut by $50,000 down to $10,000. Jackson said this is not realistic given that vehicle repairs have already cost more than $20,000 this year.

Federal money for body armor is no longer available. Jackson said he contacted Congressman Nick Langworthy’s office to inquire about that issue. He said because of that, the city will have to foot the bill for equipment for any new officers hired.

When it comes to hiring, Jackson said four officers are eligible for retirement in 2026. He said there is more need for officers in Chautauqua County than there are recruits in the Police Academy. Jackson said right now there are 20 vacancies across the county and only six recruits in the academy. He added that the Police Academy will be expanded to two sessions a year.

In the Fire Department’s budget, interim fire chief Ryan Rousch said he had requested a new ladder truck and maintenance truck under capital needs that were not funded. He also said the number of air bottles to be purchased in the budget was reduced from 12 to six. Under retirements, Rousch said there was only one eligible in 2026 compared with the four in 2025.