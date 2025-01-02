Jamestown Police, Fire Unions Suing City

The Jamestown Police and Fire Unions are asking the courts to approve an injunction to prevent an increase in health insurance premiums in the New Year.

In a filing in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court on December 20, 2024, the complaint requests a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunctive relief staying the City of Jamestown’s unilateral increase in insurance premiums effective January 1, 2025, pending disposition of an arbitration proceeding, pursuant to the terms of the parties’ respective Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The filing says that the union members received a notice in their biweekly paycheck on December 12, 2024 that stated health insurance premiums were increasing an additional 22% in 2025 compared to premium payments in 2024. The letter states this is consistent with their current Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The lawsuit claims that the 22% increase wasn’t stated during recent contract negotiations and, according to the letter, all police and fire union employees and retirees only had 15 days from receipt of the letter to evaluate their health insurance options before the increase went into effect.

The unions were requesting the injunction to prevent the increase from going into effect on January 1. Surrogate Court Judge Stephen Cass is calling for a court hearing on Monday, January 6 on the matter.