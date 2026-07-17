Jamestown Police Holding Parents, Guardians Accountable For Minors Breaking The Law

The Jamestown Police Department has put out a statement saying they will hold parents and guardians accountable for minors who are breaking the law.

This comes after three people who were supposed to be supervising children were arrested after those children allegedly were found to be breaking curfew and causing vandalism.

Just before 3:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, Jamestown Police responded to an east side address on a report of juveniles attacking people and smashing windows of a house. Police located the juveniles and came across an additional group of three juveniles who were out after curfew and refused to comply with warnings to return home. After an investigation, JPD arrested 44-year old William Morse Sr and 38-year old Katherine Morse for, “…failing to exercise control of their child who continuously is located committing crimes both before and after curfew hours.” William Morse Sr and Katherine Morse were charged with a Curfew Violation and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 35-year old Mercedes B.C. Baca, who was in charge for four juveniles, also was arrested and charged with four counts of Curfew Violation and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

William Morse Sr, Katherine Morse and Mercedes Baca were all held in Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court. The juveniles were all released and charges are pending pursuant to New York State Law.

In a post on social media, JPD stated they have seen a heavy increase in children under the age of 16 on the streets during the overnight hours. They said that, “…these juveniles have frequent contacts with JPD and are committing criminal acts to include criminal mischief, assaults, stealing, and riding motorized bikes on the streets along with other crimes.”

According to Jamestown City Code and New York State Penal Law, no person under the age of 16 “shall be or remain in or upon any of the streets, alleys or public places in the City during any part of the night between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. unless such person is accompanied by a parent, guardian or other person having legal custody or control of such a minor person or whose employment or education makes it necessary to be upon such streets, alleys or public places during the nighttime between such specified hours or unless such person is returning directly from or going directly to a school- or church-sponsored activity. The foregoing exceptions shall not apply when a person under such age shall be playing or unnecessarily loitering in or upon such street, alley or public place.”

The city’s curfew law also states that “no parents, guardians, or other person having the legal care, custody, or control of any child under 16 years of age shall knowingly allow or permit any such child to go or be in or upon any of the streets, alleys or public places in the City between the hours specified in this article unless there exists reasonable necessity therefor.”

Jamestown Police encourage residents to continue reporting criminal activity.