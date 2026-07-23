Jamestown Police Investigating Death Of Two People By UPMC Chautauqua

Jamestown Police are investigating the death of two people outside UPMC Chautauqua.

JPD said officers responded to the campus just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday for a report of two people who were unresponsive in a vehicle. The two people were determined to have died with no signs of foul play or threat to the public. The hospital was on lockdown while police investigated the incident.

Police Chief Scott Forster told WRFA that unlike comments made on social media, this was not a murder-suicide and that more details will be released regarding this incident.