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Jamestown Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing

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Jamestown Police are investigating a stabbing death in the city.

Police were called to the area of Lakeview Avenue and East Eighth Street around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, May 3 on a report of a stabbing. Officers found an unresponsive male victim with a stab wound who was transported to UPMC Chautauqua before being sent to UPMC Hamot. The victim died at Hamot on Wednesday, May 6 from his injuries.

JPD said the victim’s name is being withheld at this time as the incident is under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7536 or the Jamestown Police Department anonymous TIPS line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.