Jamestown Police Investigating Shooting On Curtis Street

The Jamestown Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident that happened in the early hours of Saturday, September 27.

JPD said the shooting took place at a residence on Curtis Street around 3:30 a.m. at a house party. During the shooting, one person was grazed by a bullet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators encourage anyone who was at the party, or has information, to send JPD a Facebook message or call the TIPS line at 716-483-8477.

JPD said they are aware of the individuals involved in the incident and how the dispute originated.

