Jamestown Police Investigating Shooting on Whitley Avenue

Jamestown Police are looking for a person involved in a shooting early Thursday morning on Whitley Avenue.

Police responded to Whitley Avenue at 1:52 a.m. yesterday for a report of a gunshot victim. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported for further medical care. Police say the victim is in stable condition.

The Jamestown Police Department is asking that residents with security cameras to review their footage and look for a male subject wearing a blue hoodie and jeans who ran from the scene traveling eastbound across the West Sixth Street bridge.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).