Jamestown Police Investigating Three Shooting Incidents

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred last week.

The first shooting happened in downtown Jamestown in the early hours of Friday, August 16. Police say the victim had a confrontation with another person while leaving an establishment, leading to the shooting. The victim is being treated at a regional hospital for life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue on August 16. The victim was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened at about 1:00 a.m., August 17 on Victoria Avenue. Police say the victim is being treated for life threatening injuries. 33-year old Juan Tufino Jr. was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded pistol. He is in the city jail awaiting arraignment on a 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge.

Police say they believe all incidents were targeted and investigations are continuing. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).