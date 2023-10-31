WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Police Offering Safety Tips For Trick Or Treaters

Jamestown Police Offering Safety Tips For Trick Or Treaters

By Leave a Comment

The Jamestown Police Department is offering safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treaters tonight.

The official Halloween hours in the City of Jamestown are from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight.

JPD will be providing additional patrols of neighborhood streets throughout the evening.

The following tips are offered to help parents ensure their children enjoy a safe Halloween:
– Children should wear light colored, flame-retardant, short costumes to avoid tripping and falling.
– Add reflective tape to the costume to enhance safety.
– Use crosswalks whenever possible.
– Carry a flashlight so you can see and be seen.
– Use make-up instead of masks, which can be hot, uncomfortable and obstruct a child’s vision.
– Children should Trick or Treat in groups, accompanied by an adult, and should only Trick or Treat within their neighborhoods and visit homes with outside lights on.
– Give and accept wrapped candy and instruct children not to eat any treats until they get home. Examine all candy before allowing children to eat it.
– Keep costumed children away from pets. The pet may not recognize the child and become frightened.
– Avoid hard plastic or wood props such as daggers or swords. Substitute with foam rubber that is soft and flexible.
– Watch for traffic.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.