Jamestown Police Officer Being Recognized For Work Regarding Impaired Drivers

A Jamestown Police Officer is being recognized for his work regarding impaired drivers.

Jamestown City Council will review a request by Deputy Chief Adam McKinley and Officer Kyle Liuzzo to attend the 2026 Annual New York State Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon to be held at the Albany Capital Center.

Officer Liuzzo is receiving a Recognition of Excellence Award. This award is presented by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. These awards honor law enforcement officers, district attorneys, and agencies for their dedicated work in impaired driving enforcement, prosecution as well as programs to help curtail impaired driving.

Council also will review a resolution accepting Statewide Targeted Reductions in Intimate Partner Violence (STRIVE) grant funding from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Chautauqua County has received a total of $970,907. The Jamestown Police Department was awarded $209,478 from these funds. According to the staff report, funding will be used for the prevention of, and intervention in, incidents of intimate partner violence through evidence-based, survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive strategies. The Jamestown Police Department has been provided funding for overtime domestic violence details, a crime analyst position, outreach materials, canine supplies, a domestic violence case management system, as well as travel and training.

The Public Safety Committee will vote on two special event permit applications. One is for the Autism Awareness event to be held Saturday, April 18 at Jackson Taylor Park. The second is for the Whirlybird Music & Arts Festival to be held Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29. The application requests that North Main Street be shut down between Third and Fourth Streets.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session for City Council will then begin at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.