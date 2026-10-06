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Jamestown Police Requesting Tips After Vandalism Of Washington Street Bridge

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Vandalism on the Washington Street Bridge (photo by Mayor Ecklund)

The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing the Washington Street Bridge.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund posted on social media about the graffiti found on the pillars of the bridge on Harrison Street. She said that reports have been filed and evidence has been collected at the scene by Jamestown Police.

Ecklund said the large amount of graffiti will be addressed, especially since some of the content is vulgar.

Police Chief Scott Forster said the vandalism occurred Friday night into Saturday. He said the department has information on the possible suspect but encourages anyone who may have information to report it anonymously by calling 716-483-TIPS or 716-483-8477.

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