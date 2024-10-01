Jamestown Police’s Nearly 50 Year Old Shooting Range To Be Replaced

After about 50 years of use, the Jamestown Police Department will be getting a new range.

Jamestown City Council approved using $385,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to contract with Action Target of Provo, Utah to build the new facility that will be located in the basement area of City Hall.

Public Safety Committee Chair and Council Member at Large Jeff Russell said this was long overdue, “The shooting range hasn’t been touched in decades. It’s to the point where it’s nearly unusable. And as I said last time, police officers will react to the way they train and they need the appropriate equipment to train. And this range will bring that up to that standard.”

Russell said he requested Police Chief Tim Jackson verify that the price for the range had not changed since the initial quote in April 2024 and Jackson verified that it had not.

Jackson said previous Police Chiefs had included an update to the range in their capital requests as part of the City Budget, but they hadn’t been approved in the past.

He said the current range will be demolished and completely replaced.

Jackson said he does not have a timeframe for when the project will begin or how long it’ll take, “They have to fly someone in to take a look at it from Utah. And then they have to fly the crew out and get all the components here. So, it’s going to be a long, I expect it’s a pretty long time and investment.”

Jackson said he believes JPD has the only indoor shooting range in the county and that other law enforcement agencies do use it for training when requested.