Jamestown Post-Journal: SUNY Fredonia To Cut 13 Degree Programs

The Jamestown Post Journal reports SUNY Fredonia is cutting 13 degree programs as a cost savings measure due to declining student enrollment.

SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison made the announcement about the cuts Wednesday as part of dealing with a $10 million structural deficit in the college’s budget.

The Post Journal reports that programs to be cut include degree tracks in early childhood education from birth to grade 2, mathematics for grades five to nine, visual arts in ceramics, photography, sculpture and art history, French and its adolescence education program, Spanish and its adolescence education program, philosophy, sociology and industrial management.

Kolison said that while these majors represent 15% of all majors at the campus, they have a combined enrollment of just 74 students, or 2.2% of the undergraduate population.

