Jamestown Pride Community Meeting Tonight

The Jamestown Pride planning committee will hold a second Community Meeting tonight to plan the Jamestown Pride Fest.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Mental Health Association of Chautauqua County offices in the rear of the Gateway Building on Water Street.

The meeting will include volunteer training, community discussion, as well as unveiling the Jamestown Pride Entertainment and Event Calendar. Refreshments will be served.

To join the meeting by Zoom and to learn more information, visit Jamestown Pride’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/JamestownPride.