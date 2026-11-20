Jamestown Pride is inviting the community to participate in this Saturday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance Walk.

The walk is to honor and remember individuals in the transgender community who are no longer with us as well as to support those who remain here to carry on their memories. A community art project will be carried as part of the walk.

The walk will start at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21 at AIDS Memorial Park at the corner of East Third Street and Potters Alley. It will then continue to Jamestown City Hall, the Robert H. Jackson Center, and end at Dow Park. Along the way will be moments of silence and reflection as well as speakers from the community.

Refreshments will be available afterward at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s undercroft.

For more information, visit facebook.com/jamestownpride.