Jamestown Public Market Receives $250,000 Grant

The Jamestown Public Market has been awarded a $250,000 grant to expand the market to year-round programming.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers Market Promotion Program will enhance the availability and accessibility of locally grown food for underserved communities.

The grant is awarded over three years and will fund initiatives aimed at expanding the market’s infrastructure and season, increasing the visibility and outreach to farmers, improving digital engagement and marketing, and connecting local producers with new customer bases.

Key objectives of the project include:

– Create a year-round marketplace for local farmers and shoppers.

– Launch free training for small businesses vending at the farmers market.

– Expand community outreach to increase participation among low-income families, senior citizens, and veterans with limited access to fresh produce.

– Promote online and regional marketing to encourage visitors and agritourism