Jamestown Public Schools Being Sued For Allegedly Being Negligent In Preventing Bullying

A parent is suing the Jamestown Public Schools District for allegedly being negligent in protecting its students from bullying.

Tammy Hagga, who is the parent of J.H., alleges that her daughter was “bullied, harassed, discriminated against, and physically and emotionally harmed” at Jamestown High School during the 2023-24 academic year.

The lawsuit filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court further states that a District employee was negligent in an incident that happened on January 9, 2024 that resulted in J.H. “striking the ground with violent force.” It went on to allege the employee had previously engaged in “negligent, culpable and/or unprofessional conduct” and that the district was aware of this behavior.

Hagga is requesting compensation for her daughter’s “past and future conscious pain and suffering, consequential damages, and punitive damages, together with disbursements and costs.”

Hagga is being represented by Adam Mandell of Kingston, New York.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker, in a reply to WRFA’s request for comment, said the district had not yet been served the lawsuit and had nothing “…to add at this time as we will have to review the filing with our attorneys.”