Jamestown Public Schools’ Budget, School Board Seats Up For Vote Today

District voters will head to the polls today to vote on the Jamestown Public Schools budget and vote for two members of the Jamestown School Board.

On the ballot for approval will be an $115,876,898 budget for the 2025-26 school year that includes a 0% increase to the tax levy. Voters will also be asked to support the creation of a $10 million dollar capital reserve fund that will help the district plan for future capital projects and funding a maintenance repair reserve fund with up to $1.5 million that will allow the district to allocate and use money for unexpected or necessary repairs without impacting the annual budget.

Two candidates are also on the ballot to fill two open seats on the district’s board of education. The two three-year terms will begin in July 2025 and end in June 2028.

Frank Galeazzo, an incumbent, is seeking his third term on the School Board. He currently serves on the board’s Policy and Finance committees. Mr. Galeazzo and his wife, Elizabeth, have been City of Jamestown residents for 20 years and have two children: Bradley, a 2022 JHS graduate, and Ashlyn, a senior at JHS. Mr. Galeazzo is a graduate of SUNY Alfred State and is currently the Information Services Manager at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. He was previously involved in local and regional PTA organizations.

Joe Pawelski, an incumbent, is seeking his fourth term on the Board of Education and was elected vice president of the board in 2024. Prior to his last three terms, Mr. Pawelski served for 20 years, the last five years as president, retiring from the Board in 2008. He lives in Jamestown with his wife, Casey, and is the father of two children, Tom and Carrie, who are proud graduates of Jamestown Public Schools. Carrie is the Band Director at Jefferson Middle School. Mr. Pawelski is retired after 40-plus years as a financial advisor, consultant and planner.

Voters can cast their vote at Jefferson Middle School at 195 Martin Road, Lincoln Elementary at 301 Front Street, and Washington Middle School at 159 Buffalo Street. The polls will be open from noon to 9:00 p.m. today.

To be eligible to vote in the JPS Budget/Board of Education Election, an individual must be: at least 18 years of age, a United States citizen, a resident of the Jamestown City School District for at least 30 days prior to May 20, and a registered voter. If you have a question regarding voter eligibility, contact the District Clerk at (716) 483-4420.

For more information on the 2025-26 school budget and the board member election, visit jpsny.org/vote.