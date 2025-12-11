Jamestown Public Schools Cancels Afterschool, Evening Activities

Due to inclement weather, Jamestown Public Schools is canceling all afterschool and evening activities for Thursday, December 11, 2025.

All after-school programs will be prepared to receive children, but will contact parents to encourage early pick up, and will stay with children until parents can safely pick up their child. Parents are asked to make every effort to pick up their children as soon as reasonably possible.

All activities including: clubs, sports, alternative education, board meetings and community activities held at a school are canceled for tonight.

The Persell Middle School Winter Concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.