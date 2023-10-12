Jamestown Public Schools Has A New Policy For Animals on School Grounds

Jamestown Public Schools have a new animal policy when it comes to school grounds.

The Jamestown School Board passed an update to the policy at its meeting Tuesday night.

Board President Paul Abbott said he’s pleased with how the policy was altered from when the board first reviewed it in September, “It allows for the facility up behind Jefferson School, the walking track that we have up there around the back fields.. it allows for even during school hours for people to walk their dogs up there. It does specifically state that on any school grounds a dog has to be on a leash.”

Abbott said for other school properties, animals will not be allowed on grounds during the school day, but can be walked on the sidewalks around the schools on a leash.

Read the JPS Policy on Animals on School Property

He did request the school district work to put up signage about the policy, especially at the Jefferson School sports complex. The administration confirmed that they would be working to get the information out to the public.

City of Jamestown code requires dogs in a public area or public recreation area be leashed and kept under control of the owner or other competent person accompanying the dog.

The school board also approved accepting $22,481 in funds from a settlement of litigation with Altria.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said they do have some preliminary thoughts on how to use the settlement that’s coming from the parent company of vaping company, JUUL, “So, what we’re considering right now is drug education, smoking cessation education, anti-vaping, that sort of thing. But, we’ll be open to suggestions once that check shows up maybe it helps w/ vape detectors at the high school but we’ll have to see what happens.”

The board also approved the annual internal and external audit by BWB. The audits found no discrepancies with the internal audit making the recommendation that the district’s Conflict of Interest policy be updated where staff is required to sign off annualy on being independent from vendors signing contracts with the district.