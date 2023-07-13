Jamestown Public Schools Has Put New Administrative Structure In Place

Jamestown Public Schools has put a new administrative structure in place.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the restructuring to the Jamestown School Board during its reorganizational meeting Tuesday.

He said the changes do not add any positions and, in fact, reduce staffing by one position, “We are taking the three Chiefs positions and turning that into two Assistant Superintendents. One Assistant Superintendent will focus on the instructional side, curriculum, and instructional improvement. And the other Assistant Superintendent will focus on the operations side, bus, buildings and grounds, operations, finance, those sorts of things.”

Whitaker said there will be a cost-savings to the restructuring as former Chief Academic Officer Michelle McDowell‘s position is not being filled following her retirement.

Under the new structure, Tina Sandstrom will serve as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and School Improvement. She will continue to oversee the district’s principals and will now oversee the district’s curriculum coordinators, curriculum development and instruction.

Brittnay Spry will now serve as Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations, overseeing the district’s finance and budget, food service, buildings and grounds, and transportation functions.

Jessie Joy will now serve as Executive Director of Information and Student Services and continue to oversee the district’s technology, student services, and special education programs.

Whitaker said the six coordinator positions have been adjusted to better align with programming, “To include, I’m looking at Denise (Pusateri) right now who had about 12 different subjects that she was responsible for, is that about right? 12? [Denise – “Eight”] Oh, just eight! She’s going to focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and she will have just those four and across the other ones, the other subjects will be focused on the needs that we have in our district to include Arts & Humanities and school improvement.”

Kristin Alexander will be Assistant School Business Executive, Denise Pusateri will be Coordinator of STEM, Maureen Kessler will serve as Coordinator of Pupil Personnel Services and Tamu Graham-Reinhardt will now serve as Coordinator of Community, Family Engagement, and Inclusivity and continue to oversee the community navigators.