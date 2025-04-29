Jamestown Public Schools Kindergarten Registration Is May 7

Jamestown Public Schools will register kindergartners for the 2025-2026 school year by appointment on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Appointments will be held at the Central Administration Office located at 197 Martin Road between 8:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Any child who resides in the city of Jamestown and who will be 5 years old on or before December 1, 2025, is eligible to attend kindergarten in the district this fall. If your child is not currently enrolled in a Jamestown Public Schools UPK program and will be of kindergarten age, please contact JPS Central Registration Office at (716) 483-4344 with any questions and to schedule an appointment. Registration information and forms will be mailed to families once an appointment is scheduled.

This registration day is only for students who are new to the Jamestown Public Schools. This registration is not for students who are currently enrolled in UPK programs at any Jamestown Public Schools UPK site, including Head Start at Bush Elementary School, Holy Family, A Children’s Place, YMCA, or YWCA.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Central Registration at: (716) 483-4344.