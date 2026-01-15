Jamestown Public Schools Looking For New JHS Marching Band Director

Jamestown Public Schools are looking for a new Jamestown High School Marching Band Director.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said that current Band Director Marc Lentsch advised him last week that he intended to step down from the role, “He would like to spend some time on some personal projects and probably also support the marching band, but just not as its director. So, completely understandable, it’s a challenging job, and he did a wonderful job, and put in a lot of time, a lot of effort and in service of our music program and of our kids.”

Whitaker said Lentsch has also offered his assistance in the District’s search for a new Director. Lentsch will continue in his role as Director of Bands at Persell Middle School. He was appointed the Marching Band Director in April 2024, replacing Meghan Murray, who resigned from the role in February 2024 following 18 years of service.

Several high school students and parents were in attendance at the school board meeting to discuss their support for the marching band program.

High School Senior Sam Mathis said he’s glad to see the support from the School Board for the program and requested that the current high standards be maintained going forward, “I know that when Mrs. Murray resigned as the band director when we were finding information, talking to students and all that, gathering like reports, consensuses, that the stuff from the students wasn’t necessarily directed towards the band teachers, and it caused a little bit of confusion, and the communication wasn’t the best. And I just like to see that we make sure everything is covered more clearly, so we can better and good way to say this better communicate what the students want to what can be served to them with the band”

Board President Paul Abbott invited the students, in addition to the ex-officio student members, to keep bringing their questions and input to the board in order to keep the lines of communication open.