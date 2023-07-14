Jamestown Public Schools Offering Incentives to Attract New Bus Drivers

Jamestown Public Schools are offering incentives to attract new bus drivers to the district.

The Jamestown School Board approved a bus driver referral, bonus, and retention program at its meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said current employees are being offered incentives to help recruit, “If you can find someone who essentially passes the checks needed in order to train and then becomes a bus driver, you will get a bonus. And that bonus will be about $250. And if they stay for a period of time as an employee of ours, you get another $250.”

Individuals hired to drive a school bus will be paid a sign-on bonus of up to $1000.00 and will receive retention bonuses of $250 after 60 days, $500 after $150 days, and $250 after 180 days. This program is eligible for drivers hired during the 2023-24 school year.

Whitaker said they need drivers and substitute drivers. He said they currently have around 12 drivers.

To learn more, visit jpsny.org and click on the “Job Openings” graphic.