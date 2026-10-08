Jamestown Public Schools Receive Clean Audit For 2025-26 Fiscal Year

The Jamestown Public Schools District has received a clean audit for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The audit, conducted by Buffamante Whipple and Buttafaro; said the overall net position from operations of the District increased in the amount of $14,043,000 as compared to an increase of $14,520,000 during the prior fiscal year. The District’s total revenue increased 7% from $127,098,000 during the year ending June 30, 2025 to $135,892,000 during the year ending June 30, 2026. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in state funding due to an increase in excess cost aid, foundation aid and smart school bond act funds offset by a decrease in federal pandemic aid. The District’s total expenses increased approximately 8% from $112,578,000 during the year ending June 30, 2025 to $121,849,000 during the year ending June 30, 2026. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in salaries and depreciation expense offset by a decrease in pension expense due to actuarial updates. The District had capital outlays during the current year in the amount of approximately $30,822,000, which primarily related to ongoing capital projects, IT equipment related to right-to-use assets, and bus purchases.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the auditors praised the District’s business office and Finance officers, specifically Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry.

The Jamestown School Board unanimously accepted the audit at their October 6, 2026 meeting.