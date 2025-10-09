Jamestown Public Schools Receives ‘Clean Audit’

The Jamestown Public Schools District received a “clean” audit for the 2024-25 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said he was told the “clean audit” is the highest level that an audit can receive, “So, they found no challenges, issues, problems. They made a few recommendations. Usually, those are pretty standard like controlling student accounts and things like that which are traditionally challenging when you’re working (with) and teaching kids how to work through those sorts of things that adults are used to like receipts and tracking things. But, other than that it’s been pretty straight forward for the audit and we’re happy they provided that to us.”

The audit, conducted by Buffamante, Whipple, and Buttafaro, also known as BWB, was approved by the Jamestown School Board at their meeting Tuesday.