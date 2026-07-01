Jamestown Public Schools Recognizes Arrick Davis With Inaugural Pillar Of The Year Award

Jamestown Public Schools has honored longtime employee and coach Arrick Davis with its inaugural Pillar of the Year Award.

Davis, who serves as the Home/School Coordinator for Jamestown High School’s Fashano Technical Academy, was selected as the first-ever recipient of the award from a group of employees recognized throughout the year as part of the district’s Pillars of JPS employee recognition program.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker, JHS principal Allyson Smith, and assistant principal and head football coach Tom Langworthy surprised Davis during a special ceremony that included his wife Chellie, and students whose lives have been impacted by his mentorship, leadership, and support.

Whitaker said to Davis “These are the people who stand out there through the rain, the snow, the harsh weather, and the challenges that come forward, and they still stand firm to hold up our school district and take care of our kids. You are that pillar. Anybody who had to describe who you are would say you’re somebody behind the scenes who, no matter what’s going on, takes care of kids first.”

As Home/School Coordinator for the Fashano Technical Academy, Davis works closely with students and families, helping remove barriers to success and ensuring young people have the support they need both inside and outside the classroom. Beyond his formal responsibilities, he is known throughout the district as a mentor, advocate, coach, and role model who routinely invests his time and energy into helping students succeed.

Principal Smith said Davis has earned a reputation as someone who can always be counted on to support students and families, regardless of the challenge.

Throughout the school year, the Pillars of JPS program recognized employees from every building, department, and employee group across the district. The program received 681 nominations, with more than 460 employees receiving at least one nomination from colleagues.

The name “Pillars of JPS” comes from the ornate columns found throughout Jamestown Public Schools’ historic buildings and reflected in the district’s logo. The program was designed to recognize employees who “hold others up” and provide strength and stability to the district.

The Pillars of JPS program also received national recognition this year from the National School Public Relations Association, earning a Golden Achievement Award as part of the organization’s 2026 National School Communication Awards. The award recognizes outstanding strategic work in school public relations, communication, marketing, and engagement. NSPRA judges entries individually against established criteria and selects winners from among more than 30,000 school communication professionals nationwide.