WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Public Schools Students To Get April 8 Off For Eclipse

Jamestown Public Schools Students To Get April 8 Off For Eclipse

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown School Board meeting (January 23, 2024)

Jamestown Public School students will get the day off to watch the eclipse on April 8.

The Jamestown School Board voted to add a Superintendent’s Conference Day to the schedule for April 8.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the decision came out of the County’s concern about having traffic on the roads that day, “In discussion with other superintendents, many have chosen to transition to either a superintendent’s conference day or it was an already existing vacation day at the end of that spring break. So, in order to help out with that and make sure our kids are off the sidewalks and streets that afternoon when the eclipse happens, we’re transitioning to an adults-only day so that kids won’t be in that situation.”

The eclipse is scheduled to begin at 2:04 p.m., reach totality at 3:18 p.m., and end by 4:31 p.m.

Whitaker said eclipse glasses will be provided to students and staff prior to the spring break to be used for the solar event.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.