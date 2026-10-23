Jamestown Receives $1 Million Brownfield Grant For Chadakoin River Corridor

The City of Jamestown is receiving a $1 million Brownfield grant to remediate the Chadakoin River corridor.

Local and federal officials gathered on Harrison Street Thursday morning about the announcement of funding through the Environmental Protection Agency. The properties that will benefit from the grant are 233, 232, 251 and 258 Harrison Street in addition to 133 Winsor Street. The parcels previously housed former furniture manufacturing facilities and other legacy industrial properties, including sites that previously supported textile mills, chemical companies, metalworking operations, lumber yards, and heavy manufacturing. The city’s priority redevelopment sites include the 2.3-acre former Crawford Furniture Facility, two former heavy industrial complexes, and a 2-acre lumber and manufacturing site.

EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci said the grant will serve as seed money to understand environmental challenges that exist at the site, develop plans on how to clean it up, leverage opportunities in the public and private sector; and then finally return the property to beneficial use.

Mayor Kim Ecklund said that by cleaning up the sites, they will be positioned for productive reuse, attract private investment, support business expansion, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the city’s tax base. She said the initiatives are also in line with the City’s Core To Shore vision for the Chautauqua River corridor, which includes enhanced waterfront access, recreational opportunities, and stronger connections to the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk.

Ecklund added the timeline for redevelopment of the sites will be determined by what contaminants are found in the ground.