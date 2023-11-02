Jamestown Receives Nearly $983,000 To Increase Energy Efficient Housing In City

The City of Jamestown has received nearly $983,000 to support efforts to increase energy-efficient housing in underserved neighborhoods.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the federal funding is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Justice Government-to-Government program.

He said this funding was made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Specifically, funding will go towards Jamestown’s “Retooling Homes for Improved Air Quality” initiative.

The City will work collaboratively with community-based nonprofit organizations to improve the air quality of homes by reducing indoor toxins and pollutants, energy burden, and energy loss in homes in underserved neighborhoods. These partnerships will allow the City to perform energy efficiency audits and develop plans to make energy efficient upgrades to help lower costs for residents. The project partners include Jamestown’s Department of Development, Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency, Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation (CHRIC), and Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition.