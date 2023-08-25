Jamestown Regional Celtic Festival & Gathering of the Clans Takes Place Aug 25-26

The Jamestown Regional Celtic Festival & Gathering of the Clans takes place today and tomorrow in Mayville.

The event at Lakeside Park will feature nine pipe bands, six Celtic bands, and the gathering of 24 clans.

There also will be Celtic arts and crafts vendors and food.

The Buffalo Heavies Kilted Throwers Club will present 32 heavy athletes competing in six Scottish Heavy Events from the Caber toss to the sheathe toss.

The event takes place 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today and 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and children ages 13 and under free.

Parking is free with a free shuttle bus offered.

Visit 96thhighlanders.com/festival.html for additional information.