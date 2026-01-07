The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation is being revived for a new chapter.

A press release received from the non-government organization said that the JRC is “renewing its mission—‘We revitalize our urban landscape through strong public-private partnerships’—and its vision of ‘A vibrant Urban Core with engaged residents and businesses.’”

The press release said that JRC will “prioritize improving storefronts and targeting high-impact redevelopment; redevelop key sites for catalytic investment, and support downtown residential growth and mixed-use development.”

In June 2025, the JRC Board said the organization was “sunsetting” with the City of Jamestown taking over neighborhood revitalization programs and the Gebbie Foundation continuing its efforts on economic development initiatives in the City.

The JRC was formed in 2006 with support from the Gebbie Foundation. Its mission was to implement the city’s Urban Design Plan and it has also worked on neighborhood-based initiatives throughout the city.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund, who is a co-chair on the JRC Board, said the board has been meeting weekly since June about the organization’s future, “We’ve had consultants in helping to go through everything that has been done by JRC to put it together. We’ve talked to people about what they want to see. But most importantly, our faithful partner has been the Gebbie (Foundation) all along, giving us some direction, helping us lead the charge and try to take it under reign and figure out what the future is.”

Ecklund said that while the Neighborhood Revitalization Program on the northside of Jamestown will continue for 2026, other efforts will be fully concentrated on the urban core for now. She added that the Gebbie Foundation is providing financial support to JRC.

The JRC board will be updating bylaws, welcoming new Board and Urban Core Committee members; and launching a national search for a Director of Downtown Revitalization to help guide this expanded vision.

The press release states that once new leadership is in place, that JRC will have a new public presence with “…updated communications and a strengthened online identity to intentional outreach that helps residents, businesses, and stakeholders understand where the organization is headed and how they can be involved.”

The organization also plans by middle of 2026 to begin “…completing a comprehensive inventory of downtown buildings and analyzing market conditions, zoning, and development opportunities.”

For more information, visit jamestownrenaissance.org