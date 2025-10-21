Jamestown Riverwalk Trick Or Treat Event Oct. 25

The City of Jamestown will hold its Annual Riverwalk Trick-or-Treat Trail event is happening this Saturday.

The free event from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. will be held on the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk between Panzarella Island behind the Jamestown BPU and the Washington Street Bridge.

There will be free hayrides, candy, treats, and community organizations on the walk.

Kids are invited to dress up for a safe, festive evening.

For more information, contact the Parks Department at 716-483-7523 or 716-483-7554.c