Jamestown School Board Appoints Love Elementary, Washington Middle School Principals

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointments of Michael Brown to serve as the next principal of Love Elementary School and Tim Anderson to serve as the next principal of Washington Middle School.

Brown has served as the Principal of Teaching and Learning for Dunkirk Secondary School since August of 2024. Prior to that, he spent eight years as an administrator in the Tonawanda City School District, serving a year as assistant principal and the subsequent five years as the principal of Tonawanda High School and then from 2022 to 2024 as principal of Tonawanda Middle School.

He began his career as a high school social studies teacher at Pavilion Central School in Genesee County, before being promoted to middle and high school assistant principal. He also served as director of curriculum and instruction at the Cattaraugus/Little Valley School District in Cattaraugus County.

Brown is a native of Panama. He earned his bachelor’s degree in social studies education from SUNY Geneseo and his master’s degree and advanced certificate in administration from the University at Buffalo. He resides in Lakewood with his wife Marcie and two sons, Mason and Max.

A Jamestown native and 2002 Jamestown High School graduate, Anderson has spent 17 years in the district, serving as a second grade teacher at the former Rogers Elementary School, a fifth and sixth-grade teacher at Persell Middle School, and a fourth grade teacher at C.C. Ring Elementary School before becoming Washington’s assistant principal in the fall of 2024. He holds a bachelor’s from SUNY Fredonia, a master’s from Walden University, and received his administrative degrees from SUNY Fredonia.

Anderson has also coached basketball for the last 19 years, most notably as the head coach of the JHS girls varsity basketball program and most recently coaching the Jefferson Middle School boys basketball team. He resides in the city with his wife Rachel and his children Raegan, Sawyer, Asher, and Hudson.