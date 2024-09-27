WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown School Board Appoints Maureen Kessler As Director of Special Education

Maureen Kessler

The Jamestown School Board has appointed Maureen Kessler to serve as the district’s Director of Special Education.

Kessler, who has served as the district’s Coordinator of Pupil Personnel Services since 2019, began her appointment on September 25.

She joined Jamestown Public Schools in 2015 as Behavior Analyst and PBIS Consultant before being promoted to her current position in July 2019. As Coordinator of Pupil Personnel Services, she has assisted the Director of Special Education in the oversight of Special Education programs and continuum of services. Kessler began her career as a caseworker for children in residential and non-residential outreach support programs before becoming a Special Education Teacher at Baker Victory Services in Lackawanna in 2007.

Kessler received her B.A. in Psychology from the State University of New York at Geneseo, her M.S. in Special Education (Childhood) from D’Youville College, and her school building leader and school district leader certificates from St. Bonaventure University. She resides in Springville with her children.

