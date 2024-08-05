Jamestown School Board Appoints Two New Assistant Principals

Two new assistant principals have been appointed for Fletcher Elementary School and Persell Middle School.

The Jamestown School Board approved the appointments of Megan Brown on July 9 and Michelle Buccola on July 30.

The appointments come following the respective promotions of Michelle Trussalo as Principal of Ring Elementary School and Katherine Zwald as Principal of Jefferson Middle School.

Megan Brown will join Jamestown Public Schools as the new Assistant Principal at Fletcher Elementary School. Brown comes to Fletcher after serving the 2023-24 school year as Assistant Principal for grades 5-12 at the Cattaraugus/Little Valley Central School District, where she has served the entirety of her career. Prior to being a building leader, she served as educational support coordinator for two years and a special education teacher for seven years. She received her bachelor’s from Houghton University, her master’s from Walden University, and her administrative certificates from the University of Rochester.

Michelle Buccola will join Jamestown Public Schools as the new Assistant Principal at Persell Middle School. Buccola comes to Persell from Temple Elementary School in Falconer, where she has served as an AIS Reading and Math teacher since 2012, where she has administered the learning loss tutoring program among other responsibilities. Prior to joining Falconer, she previously served JPS as a district behavior modified instructor. She holds an associate’s degree from Jamestown Community College, a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Fredonia, a master’s degree from Edinboro University, and her administrative certificates from SUNY Fredonia.