Jamestown School Board Approves 2026-27 JPS Budget

The Jamestown School Board has approved the proposed $120,898,274 district budget that will now go before voters to consider on May 19.

The 2026-27 budget for the Jamestown Public Schools District includes no tax levy increase and the hiring of 15 new teachers. This is the twelfth year in a row the District has not raised taxes.

District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry said the proposed budget had no numerical changes from when she first presented it to the board in March, “The only change of note from the March work session is that we did select a capital outlay project for the 2026-27 school year. We’ll be replacing the exterior lighting at Love (Elementary). If you recall with capital outlay, you spend the money in one year, you get reimbursed the next year. We keep that going.”

Spry said the district is also still waiting for the State Budget to be passed but that shouldn’t have any impact on what voters will be asked to vote on next month.

The School Board also approved the sale of district property at 240 Harrison Street to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. That sale also must be approved by voters. It will be joined on the backside of the voter ballot by a request by the James Prendergast Library to increase the organization’s budget.

Along with the budget on the front side of the ballot, voters will select three members to join the School Board. Current Board President Paul Abbott told WRFA he is running for another term, but this will be the last time he seeks election. Board member Christine Schnars also is seeking re-election. John Panebianco’s term also is up but he said he is not seeking re-election, leaving a vacancy on the board. Petitions to run for the Jamestown School Board must be submitted by April 29.