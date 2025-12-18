Jamestown School Board Approves Appointment Of Substitute Assistant Principal At JHS

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Jordan Goold to serve as a long-term substitute assistant principal at Jamestown High School.

Goold will fill a newly created assistant principal position approved by taxpayers in the May 2025 budget vote.

A Bemus Point native, Goold joins JHS after serving as a high school social studies teacher and administrative intern at Falconer Central School. At Falconer, he spent the past five seasons as head coach of the varsity boys basketball program, leading the team to a Section VI championship in 2024 — the program’s first title in 42 years. He previously taught social studies at Dunkirk Central School and served as a long-term substitute at JHS during the 2018–19 school year.

Prior to his teaching career, Goold worked as an academic tutor and education liaison with Chautauqua Striders. For the last five years, he also assists in the planning and facilitation of the Annual Sportsmanship & Leadership Symposium.

Goold resides in Bemus Point with his wife Lindsey and their three children.