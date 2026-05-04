Jamestown School Board Approves Capital Project Agreement With BOCES

The Jamestown School Board has approved a joint agreement between Jamestown Public Schools and Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES for a BOCES capital project.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the total project cost for BOCES is $49 million, “BOCES doesn’t have other means to raise funds other than the local school districts that belong to its catchment areas. So. what it does is it divides the cost of projects across the districts based on population. So, our share of that is roughly 12% which is roughly five or six, let’s say $6 million roughly, and we do get return aid on that.”

Whitaker said while the district normally receives 98% return aid from New York State for capital projects, they will get 92% as the return aid is coming through BOCES.

The total cost the Jamestown Public School District will pay over five years is $5,977,426. The monies will come from the District’s general fund.