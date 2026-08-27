Jamestown School Board Approves Funding To Address Plaster Issues In JHS Auditorium

The Jamestown School Board has approved $150,000 to address plaster issues in Jamestown High School’s auditorium.

Young & Wright Architectural’s Richard Krouse said the plaster was initially installed in 1929 and, as paint has been removed as part of the auditorium renovation, crews have been able to determine its condition, “So, within the ceiling, there’s kind of two separate scenarios. One is the field plaster, which is flat, relatively easy to work with. The other is the profiled plaster that requires stenciling and a little bit more ornate craftsmanship to replicate. Kind of pulled a couple pictures of what we’re looking at.. There are several areas in which there is cracks through the plaster, which are items that need to be addressed. And, then there are several other areas of minor cracking and pitting in the plaster. That is the decision level that we’re presenting today.”

Krouse said to address imperfections within the ceiling, a rough cost estimate is $150,000 for the eight-tier historical restoration project. He said this would use 20% of what’s remaining in the Capital Contingency Budget and would not impact planned district operations of the auditorium. The completion date for the auditorium renovation is still Christmas of this year.

Board member Joe Calimeri questioned how the project cost would affect the bond payment for the district. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said that at 4.25% interest on $150,000 it comes out to be $35,000 additional cost over 10 years.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry added that the district is reimbursed for 98% of project costs by New York State. Calimeri rebutted that it’s all taxpayer money.

Board member Nina Karbacka said that more of the community visits the auditorium than any other public space in the high school, aside from the gymnasium, “It’s a beautiful old space. I think the historic preservation of it, to me, is something that we want to do, and that $150,000 isn’t that much if you put it against the entire project. I think it’s worth it. That’s my opinion.”

The board vote was 6 to 1, with Mr. Calimeri being the only no vote. The project will now proceed with an update being sent to the New York State Department of Education.